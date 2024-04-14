Daughter of Australian businessman named as one of the victims in Sydney attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Daughter of Australian businessman named as one of the victims in Sydney attack

By Press Association
Police block a street near a crime scene at Bondi Junction in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)
The daughter of an Australian businessman has been named as one of the six victims of the stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping centre.

According to widespread media reports in Australia, Dawn Singleton, 25, was killed in the attack at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction, in the east of Sydney.

Mr Singleton, 82, is well-known entrepreneur in Australia who built his success through advertising. He has eight children.

According to Ms Singleton’s LinkedIn profile, she had studied a degree in communications at the University of Technology Sydney.

POLICE Australia
Sydney shopping centre stabbing (PA Graphics)

The knife attacker was Joel Cauchi, a 40-year-old man from Queensland with mental health issues, police have said.

He attacked shoppers on Saturday afternoon before he was shot dead by police inspector Amy Scott, who has been praised by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for her bravery.

Another victim, Ashlee Good, 38, was attempting to save her nine-month-old baby when she was attacked by Cauchi, she later died in hospital. Police said the baby had undergone surgery following the attack.

A statement obtained by Australia’s national broadcaster ABC from Ms Good’s family said: “Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human, and so much more.

“We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”

The statement continued: “We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is currently doing well. We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital.”

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said in a press conference that a man in his 30s killed in the attack was a security guard at the shopping centre.

Three other women, aged between 20 and 55, died in the shopping centre.

Police said two of the victims are from overseas with no family in Australia. Police said they are attempting to contact their families.

Flowers have been laid by members of the public in Sydney, paying tribute to those who were killed, injured and affected by the attack.