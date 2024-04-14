Heavy rain and winds on Monday to be followed by drier week across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain and winds on Monday to be followed by drier week across the UK

By Press Association
Figures show England saw a record amount of rainfall between October 2022 and March 2024 (Yui Mok/PA)
Temperatures will be slightly chillier than average with significantly less rainfall from Tuesday as the country recovers from a wet and windy start to 2024, forecasters have said.

The Met Office said Monday will be the wettest day of the week as a band of rain pushes its way south-eastwards overnight, causing widespread rainfall across the country accompanied by strong, chilly winds.

Temperatures will generally sit a little below their April average with particularly cold starts in Scotland, where cities such as Edinburgh and Glasgow are predicted to see early morning lows of 2C or 3C.

Slightly warmer temperatures of around 8-10C are expected across England throughout the day, with highs of 12C.

In some colder areas, such as northern Wales and Scotland, showers may be accompanied by wintry winds bringing sleet and hail, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said.

Spring weather Apr 12th 2024
From Tuesday conditions are predicted to be dry and calm with sunny weather across much of England (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “Monday is classic April showers really.

“We’ve got a pretty windy day across the whole of the UK with gusts of wind up to 40-50mph pretty much anywhere across the country.

“With that, we’ll have some quite blustery showers which will be slightly wintry in nature across the northern parts of the UK.

“You could get a little bit of sleet and certainly some hail so it will be a much colder feeling day.”

But the rest of the week is predicted to be much drier and less windy, with localised showers in northern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday but sunny weather elsewhere, especially south and east England.

Some areas had unusually warm temperatures over the weekend – the highest being 21.8C recorded in Writtle, Essex, on Saturday – so the drop to more typical temperatures next week with stronger winds on Monday “might be a bit of a shock to the system for a number of people”, Mr Partridge said.

There will be more rain in Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office said, but temperatures across the rest of the country will be close to their seasonal averages with cloudy skies and scattered light showers.

By Friday, temperatures across the country are expected to reach the low to mid-teens with slightly warmer conditions in the south.

Forecasters also said the lighter rain seen across some parts of the UK will slowly move away towards the end of the week as an area of high pressure drifts eastwards, making for a “mostly dry” Saturday and Sunday nationwide.

Mr Partridge said light winds and clear skies would make for “chilly nights” and cold early mornings, though temperatures will rise quickly once the sun comes up.

He added decreased rainfall was good news for parts of the country that have experienced, or been at risk of, flooding over the last few weeks.

“We’ve had way more rain so far this year than we would usually have, so (next week) is a chance for all the places that have been suffering from all the rainfall to finally recover a little bit,” he said.

Figures show England saw a record amount of rainfall between October 2022 and March 2024, the highest for any 18-month period since comparable data began in 1836.