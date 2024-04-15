What the papers say – April 15

Iran’s aerial attack on Israel dominates the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

Metro concentrates on the attack and the part of British pilots in shooting down drones, while The Sun declares “RAF top guns foil Iran blitz”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 IRAN V ISRAEL: MIDDLE EAST IN CRISIS RAIN OF TERROR 🔴 Hundreds of missiles are fired in huge night-time revenge raid 🔴 RAF Typhoons help IDF shoot drones out of sky to foil attack

On tomorrow's front page: RAF Top Guns helped down more than 300 drones and missiles as Iran threatened to trigger World War Three early yesterday

The reaction of G7 nations occupies the front of the i, which says they warned Iran it has risked an “uncontrollable” conflict.

The Daily Mirror has a simpler message from the G7 – “Step back from the brink”.

Western nations are urging restraint as Israel plans a revenge attack on Iran, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Israel plans revenge attack on Iran as West urges restraint'

The Financial Times says Israel is weighing up its options, while The Guardian says the US has warned it will not take part in any counter-offensive.

Financial Times: Israel weighs options after Iran attack

The Guardian: US warning as Israel weighsup response to Iran's attack

Both the Daily Express and The Independent say the world is holding its breath ahead of a response.

The Times says the world has called for calm as Israel vows revenge.

The Times: Britain may try to send migrants to Costa Rica

The words of Israeli President Isaac Herzog features on the front of the Daily Mail as he says: “It’s time the world faces evil empire in Tehran.”

Daily Mail: 'it's time the world faces evil empire in Tehran'

The Daily Star does feature the attack on the front, but leads on a vow from a tycoon planning a new Titanic to include more lifeboats.