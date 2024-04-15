Two men arrested after car hits pedestrians, killing girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two men arrested after car hits pedestrians, killing girl

By Press Association
Two men have been arrested after a young girl was killed when a car hit four pedestrians in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two men have been arrested after a young girl was killed when a car hit four pedestrians in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two men have been arrested after four pedestrians were hit by a car, leaving a girl dead, in Birmingham.

The silver Corsa struck the group in Upper Highgate Street just after 9.45pm on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

A girl, understood to be four years old, suffered serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, while two women, who were walking on the pavement with the girl, were taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Another child was not injured.

Police believe a grey Mercedes was in close proximity to the Corsa and officers are treating the incident as a collision involving two cars.

The vehicles and drivers remained at the scene.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “A young girl has tragically lost her life and I can only imagine the pain her loved ones are going through at this awful time.

“This is deeply upsetting for everyone and we’ll be doing everything we can to support them and get answers to exactly what happened last night.

“We really need to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time and can assist our inquiries.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage.

“These are early days in our investigation and I’d urge people not to speculate around the circumstances.

“We need to deal with facts so we can complete a thorough investigation, and provide the answers the girl’s family and friends deserve.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said an ambulance was on the scene three minutes after being called.

A WMAS spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and four pedestrians had been involved in a collision.

“A child, female, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two women were treated by medics for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and were conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“A fourth patient, a child, was assessed by ambulance crews but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101, quoting log 4120 of 14/4/24.

You can also contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.