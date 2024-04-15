Two jailed after cocaine found hidden inside blocks of cheese

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two jailed after cocaine found hidden inside blocks of cheese

By Press Association
Blocks of cocaine were found inside gouda cheese following a raid in Blackburn, Lancashire (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)
Blocks of cocaine were found inside gouda cheese following a raid in Blackburn, Lancashire (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

Two men have been jailed after police discovered a cocaine haul hidden inside blocks of cheese.

Lancashire Police said £17.2 million worth of cocaine was seized – the force’s biggest ever haul – when officers raided a unit in Blackburn last May and cut open blocks of gouda to uncover some of the class A drugs.

Saleem Chaudhri, 46, was jailed for 27 and a half years at Preston Crown Court on Friday after admitting conspiring to supply cocaine and money laundering and co-defendant Rieddul Mohabath, 28, was sentenced to 16 years on Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, a police spokesman said.

Officers carried out the raid on May 3 last year after seeing Chaudhri, of Waterside, Blackburn, taking possession of a Toyota estate from a drugs courier and driving it to the Old Fire Station in Blackburn.

The force said 217 kilos of cocaine, imported from Belgium, were found inside the unit, some hidden in cheese and other blocks in bin bags ready to be handed to couriers.

Mohabath, of Dean Road, South Shields, was directing couriers to Blackburn to pick up large quantities of cocaine, police said.

When he was arrested, on July 3, snap bags of cocaine were found in an Audi outside his home.

Almost £10,000 of cash was found in Chaudhri’s home and evidence showed between September 2022 and May 2023 he had agreed to sell more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine, worth more than £70 million, according to police.

Detective Sergeant Haydn Sibley, of Lancashire Police, said: “Chaudhri and his associates went to great lengths to hide their product and with the amount of cocaine seized – the biggest haul ever in Lancashire – you can understand why.

“When we arrested Chaudhri you could see by the look on his face that his world had crumbled and that is reflected by the significant sentence he has received today.

“I welcome the sentences that both Chaudhri and Mohabath received and I hope they send out a clear message about what you should expect to happen when we catch you supplying class A drugs in Lancashire.”