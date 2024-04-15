Mother charged over death of baby boy found unresponsive in bath

A mother is to appear in court accused of causing or allowing the death of her baby who was found unresponsive in the bath.

Danielle Massey has been charged in connection with the death of seven-month-old Charlie Goodall at their home in February 2022.

The baby boy was found unresponsive in the bath when police were called by paramedics to a house on West Chilton Terrace, in Chilton, County Durham, on February 16.

He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but died shortly after arrival.

Massey, 31, has also been charged with possession of cannabis and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.