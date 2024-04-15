New host of Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops announced following Steve Wright’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New host of Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops announced following Steve Wright’s death

By Press Association
The new permanent presenter of Pick Of The Pops has been announced (Alamy/PA)
Mark Goodier is to return to BBC Radio 2 as the new host of Pick Of The Pops, following the death of Steve Wright earlier this year, it has been announced.

Goodier, who presented the UK Top 40 show on Radio 1 between 1990 and 2002, will present Pick Of The Pops every Saturday lunchtime from July.

The DJ said: “It’s an honour to host the iconic Pick Of The Pops, although I wish it were in happier circumstances as I was friends with Steve for almost 40 years.

“I can’t wait to reminisce with Radio 2 listeners as we revisit two years in their lives, playing some of the best records ever made.”

Mark Goodier
Mark Goodier will host Pick Of The Pops from July (PA)

Goodier previously worked at Radio 2 in 2001. He presented various programmes and specials and also deputised on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

From 1pm every Saturday, Pick Of The Pops counts down two charts from two different weeks from the past seven decades. Gary Davies has been filling in as the show’s host, and will continue to do so until July, following the death of Wright in February at the age of 69.

Wright presented his final Radio 2 show on February 11. The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the presenter had been found dead at his home, adding that the death was being treated as “unexpected”, but not suspicious.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2 said: “Mark is a brilliant broadcaster with a particular passion for chart countdowns, so I’m delighted he’s making a welcome return to Radio 2 in the prestigious Pick Of The Pops slot, to complete our new weekend presenting line-up following the loss of our friend and colleague, Steve.

“I would also like to thank Gary Davies for presenting Pick Of The Pops across these past weeks, in addition to hosting the weekly, must-listen edition of his Sounds Of The 80s show each Saturday night.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that from June, Michael Ball would be the new host of Love Songs, another show previously presented by Wright.

The singer and West End star currently presents a Radio 2 show on Sundays from 11am to 1pm. He will host Love Songs with Michael Ball from 9am to 11am and Paddy McGuinness will take his former slot with a new Sunday show.