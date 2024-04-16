Donations to London Marathon runners via JustGiving predicted to break record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donations to London Marathon runners via JustGiving predicted to break record

By Press Association
Last year, ahead of the race, a total of £39 million was raised by London Marathon participants on the fundraising site (PA)
More than £30 million has been donated to 18,000 London Marathon runners via the JustGiving fundraising platform.

The amount is on course to break fundraising records as the most ever raised for a one-day mass-participation event in the UK, it was predicted.

The £30 million is 20% more than the amount raised by London Marathon fundraisers on the platform this time last year.

The most common types of charities that people are running for on JustGiving relate to cancer, heart disease, mental health, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Last year, ahead of the race, a total of £39 million was raised by London Marathon participants on the fundraising site, with £4 million donated after the event.

The fundraising platform is predicting that fundraisers on JustGiving will raise a record-breaking amount for their chosen charities this year.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: “Every year I’m amazed by the commitment shown by thousands of dedicated individuals fundraising for this incredible event.

“An astonishing amount of money has already been raised for almost 1,700 charities on JustGiving and we expect this to continue to rise in the run up to race day.”

The marathon is being held this Sunday.