‘He was marvellous’, says JLS dancer’s mother after inquest

The parents of a former JLS dancer have paid tribute to their “marvellous” son after a coroner ruled the circumstances around his death unclear.

Jack Pointer Mackenzie, 35, was found dead at his home in Brent, London, on September 5, 2023.

During an inquest at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, coroner Tony Murphy explained that the medical and evidential cause of death remained unclear after investigations.

The inquest heard that Jack, who was born in Paddington, struggled with depression and was “known by his family to have issues with alcohol”.

He was last seen by his mother Mary on August 31 and was found at his home during a wellbeing check requested by his family on September 5.

Mr Murphy confirmed the circumstances around the death were not suspicious. He also said investigations had been unable to determine the exact date and time of death.

Speaking at the inquest, the coroner apologised to the family for the uncertainty around the cause of death.

He told Mary and Jack’s father, Bren Pointer: “The evidence that I have available does not allow me to conclude either way.

“I am unable to arrive at anything but an open conclusion. I am very sorry we do not have more answers for you.”

Jack’s mother Mary Mackenzie told the PA news agency: “Jack was a professional dancer that danced with everybody.

“He was with JLS for about nine years. He taught at Pineapple (Dance Studios).

“He was marvellous but he was sad. He sometimes became paralysed with life. It’s important to remember him as he was, not what he became.”

More than 300 people from the across the world attended Jack’s funeral, his parents confirmed.

Mary added: “They came from Spain, Italy, America. He was well-loved.”

Base Dance Studios, which is owned by JLS singer Aston Merrygold, posted a picture of Jack on social media last year, accompanied with the caption: “A unique gift, who shall be sorely missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us.”

Aston shared the post on his own Instagram page and added: “RIP Captain. Original JLS member.”