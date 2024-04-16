Juror would feel ‘completely let down’ if whole-life murderer is released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Juror would feel ‘completely let down’ if whole-life murderer is released

By Press Association
Victor Farrant was jailed for life (PA)
Victor Farrant was jailed for life (PA)

The foreman of a jury which convicted a murderer who was given a whole-life sentence for killing a mother-of-three said he would feel “completely let down” if he is freed from jail, as discussions on his release move to the next stage.

Nicholas Simpson was on the jury which convicted Victor Farrant of the murder of former girlfriend Glenda Hoskins, 44, and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler, 45, at Winchester Crown Court in 1998.

Sentencing him to jail for life, Mr Justice Butterfield said Farrant was so dangerous that he should “never be released”.

Undated family handout photo of Glenda Hoskins, who was murdered in 1996 by Victor Farrant, taken in 1995 a year before her murder.
Family handout photo of Glenda Hoskins, who was murdered in 1996 by Victor Farrant (Iain Hoskins/PA)

But the family of Mrs Hoskins revealed last month they had been contacted by officials who said that Farrant was being considered for compassionate leave as he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and could have months to live.

A Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (Mappa) meeting last week looked at the case which the family says has been passed on to the prison governor to decide on whether to make a formal application for his release.

Mr Simpson, 63, said the judge’s words on sentencing “ring very, very true” with him.

He said: “Everybody has got to die, why is there any reason somebody like that should be released?

“Who would want somebody like that living next door to them? It doesn’t matter how sick he is.

“The judge said life, why should anybody have any reason to dispute that, it doesn’t matter if he’s on his last day, he should stay in prison.

“I don’t want him out because he could be a threat.

“He’s incredibly dangerous, somebody who came out of prison and within a few days [committed] a murder and an attempted murder.

“Why on earth should he be given another chance?”

Mr Simpson said if Farrant was released from prison he would be “absolutely livid”, adding: “I will give anybody my support to make sure he doesn’t come out.

“The amount of money and effort the Government spent, he had to be repatriated, the police, barristers, the judge, the jury, I would feel completely let down by the Government if anybody is prepared to consider him to be released.

Undated handout photo of Glenda Hoskins who was murdered in 1996 by Victor Farrant.
Glenda Hoskins, who was murdered in 1996 by Victor Farrant (Iain Hoskins/PA)

“I’m prepared to stand by Glenda Hoskins’s family and the others involved as well.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said in a previous statement: “Glenda Hoskins’s murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“Prisoners are only released on compassionate grounds in exceptional circumstances following strict risk assessments and no formal application has yet been made in this case.”

Farrant was jailed in November 1988 for 12 years for rape and other offences, but just weeks after he was released on November 7 1995, he beat Ms Fidler at her home in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Six weeks later, he murdered accountant Mrs Hoskins at her luxury waterside home in Portsmouth by pushing her under the water in the bath.

He left her body in the attic where it was found by her 15-year-old daughter Katie.

After killing Mrs Hoskins, Farrant went on the run and was eventually found in the south of France.