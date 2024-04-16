‘Hardest Geezer’ announces long-distance running return at London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hardest Geezer’ announces long-distance running return at London Marathon

By Press Association
Russ Cook completed his mammoth run across Africa earlier this month (The Snapshot People Ltd/PA)
A man from West Sussex who recently ran the entire length of Africa has shared his plan to return to long-distance running at the upcoming London Marathon.

Russ Cook, nicknamed Hardest Geezer, said he planned to run the marathon on Sunday for charity despite only finishing his 352-day challenge on April 7.

The 27-year-old covered more than 16,000km, took over 19 million steps and passed through 16 countries before crossing the finish line in Ras Angela, Tunisia’s most northerly point.

He has raised almost £950,000 to date for two charities, the Running Charity and Sandblast, since setting off on the venture last year.

Russ Cook's route across Africa
(PA Graphics)

Speaking about possible long-term injuries on JaackMaate’s Happy Hour podcast, which was released on Thursday, Mr Cook said: “It’s hard to know until I’m back really.

“I’ll have probably a few days of not running, then we’ll see.

“I’ve got the London Marathon in two weeks, so I need to shape up for that.”

Mr Cook said he was entering the marathon with the Running Charity and would be happy to finish the run in under four hours.

He added he would “probably do some little bits and pieces in between” to “keep ticking over a bit”.

Mr Cook also confirmed he would be returning to Africa next year to run the Marathon des Sables, a six-day, 156-mile ultra-marathon in the Sahara desert.

Asked if he had another continent-sized running challenge planned, Mr Cook said: “I’m not sure in terms of next challenge, it’s going to be a hard one to kind of top.

“I don’t really want to be away for another year, anytime soon.”