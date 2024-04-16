Tributes paid to Pc Yvonne Fletcher on 40th anniversary of her murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tributes paid to Pc Yvonne Fletcher on 40th anniversary of her murder

By Press Association
Wreaths and tribute sleft at the memorial stone for Pc Yvonne Fletcher (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Wreaths and tribute sleft at the memorial stone for Pc Yvonne Fletcher (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Pc Yvonne Fletcher “had her whole career and her whole life ahead of her”, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said in a statement paying tribute to the former officer who was shot dead 40 years ago.

On April 17 1984, Pc Fletcher was murdered outside the Libyan People’s Bureau in St James’s Square, central London. She had been policing a small demonstration outside the embassy.

On the 40th anniversary of her murder, Sir Mark said Pc Fletcher was “just 25 when she was callously murdered” and was “simply doing her job, policing protest, not unlike what many officers do so often today”.

Yvonne Fletcher
Pc Yvonne Fletcher (PA)

He added: “She had her whole career and her whole life ahead of her.

“Today, 40 years on from that terrible day, I join with all in the Met and across policing in paying tribute to her, in recognising her sacrifice and in keeping her family, friends and colleagues in our thoughts.”

A man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Pc Fletcher in 2015.

However, for national security reasons, much of the evidence against him could not be used in court and the Met was unable to charge him.

Pc Fletcher’s family said they would like to thank the Met for its continued support in a statement released on their behalf.

They said: “It was 40 years ago today that Yvonne was just doing her job policing another demonstration when she was tragically killed in St James’s Square.

“Over the years Yvonne has always been in our thoughts along with all those affected on that fateful day.

“As in previous years the family has chosen to spend the day privately reflecting on the sister we knew and loved without any media intrusion.”

Police said the family did not plan to make any further statements as they marked the anniversary.

There are currently no active lines of inquiry and the likelihood of finding further evidence remains low, the Met said.

However, the force said the murder investigation will never be closed and any relevant new information that comes to light will be assessed and investigated further as appropriate.