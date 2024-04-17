Student technician reunited with ring which has been in his family for 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Student technician reunited with ring which has been in his family for 100 years

By Press Association
Jake Byatt was reunited with a ring which has been in his family for around 100 years (Jake Byatt/Mike Georgiou/PA)
Jake Byatt was reunited with a ring which has been in his family for around 100 years (Jake Byatt/Mike Georgiou/PA)

A student technician said he felt “such relief” when he was reunited with a ring which has been in his family for 100 years thanks to the “sharp eye” of the ambulance pilot who found it.

Jake Byatt, a student technician for the East Midlands Ambulance Service, was en route to his ambulance driving test on April 10 when he happened upon a car in a ditch close to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance headquarters in Lincoln and stopped to help.

He was wearing his gold ring with the word dad engraved on it on a chain around his neck.

Man looking at camera
Jake Byatt said he felt ‘such relief’ when he was reunited with his ring (Jake Byatt/PA)

It was only after passing his test that he realised it had snapped off the chain, and he retraced his steps “to no avail”.

The ring has been in his family for around 100 years and was given to Mr Byatt on an important milestone.

“The ring was handed to me by my mum for my 21st birthday” the 24-year-old who lives in Lincoln, told the PA news agency.

Man sitting in wheelchair
Mr Byatt’s late grandfather Arthur wearing the ring (Jake Byatt/PA)

“The ring belonged to my grandad, Arthur. It was handed down to him by his mum, Phyllis, it was her wedding ring.”

Phyllis and her son Arthur have both died.

Mr Byatt contacted the National Ring Recovery Service on Facebook, which offers searches for lost metallic items, and was planning to meet someone on April 14 to search for the ring.

However, he was alerted to a post on Facebook from Lostbox – an online lost and found service – which featured a picture of his ring next to a 20p coin, to highlight its size.

Ring next to coin
The Lostbox post about the ring (Lostbox/PA)

After ensuring it was his by asking if the word dad was engraved on it, all that was left to do was set a time and place to get it back from the man who found it, air ambulance helicopter pilot Mike Georgiou.

The pair met at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance headquarters, Mr Georgiou’s place of work, on April 12.

“It turns out Mike was one of the pilots who attended the call for the accident I stopped at and spotted it in the middle of the road,” he said.

“It was a complete shock, (I) felt such relief and thanks to Mike for his sharp eyes in finding it.

Ring next to 20p coin
The ring next to a 20p coin (Mike Georgiou/PA)

“I didn’t think it would ever be found.”

Mr Georgiou, 55, who lives in Lincolnshire, said he initially thought the ring belonged to the woman who was involved in the crash, but when it did not he decided he would drop it off at a nearby police station when he got a chance.

However, when he got home, he opted to post about it on Facebook and came across Lostbox, who posted about the ring for him on April 11.

He told PA although he was initially cynical about the ring being found, it was a “great feeling” when it was reunited with its owner.

“The fact it was found so quick, I was quite surprised,” he added.

Two people standing together
Jake’s relatives Arthur and Phyllis (Jake Byatt/PA)

“When Jake told me it had been in the family for probably 100 years I was really surprised. I would have never thought that.

“It’s a nice feeling to have made somebody happy again and he definitely seemed very happy when I handed it back to him.”

More information about Lostbox can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/LostBox