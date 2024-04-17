Asylum seeker accused of murder told police he would have killed ‘thousands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Asylum seeker accused of murder told police he would have killed ‘thousands’

By Press Association
Ahmed Alid, a Moroccan asylum seeker, told police he ‘would have killed thousands’ if he had a rifle (Counter Terror Policing/PA)
Ahmed Alid, a Moroccan asylum seeker, told police he ‘would have killed thousands’ if he had a rifle (Counter Terror Policing/PA)

A Moroccan asylum seeker on trial for knifing a pensioner to death in the street and attempting to murder a Christian convert told police he would have killed “thousands” if he had a rifle, jurors heard.

Ahmed Alid, 45, was being questioned over the death of Terence Carney, a stranger whom he allegedly stabbed in Hartlepool town centre, eight days after the Hamas attacks on Israel.

He had first allegedly stabbed housemate Javed Nouri, 31, who was also an asylum seeker and who had converted to Christianity, before Alid fled into the street from their shared accommodation in Wharton Terrace.

After his arrest, Alid was taken to Middlesbrough Police Station, Teesside Crown Court has heard.

Ahmed Alid court case
The Home Office-approved asylum seekers’ property in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Counter Terror Policing/PA)

The prosecution has said Alid was motivated by “revenge” for Israel killing Palestinians.

Asked about the initial attack on Mr Nouri, Alid said in Arabic: “I swear to almighty Allah, if I had a heavy weapon, this would be thousands because they had killed innocent children.

“I swear to almighty Allah, if I had a Kalashnikov, I will use it to kill them to the last bullet, today before tomorrow.”

Using an interpreter, Alid confirmed he was responsible for stabbing Mr Carney and Mr Nouri.

He also said if there was no ceasefire in Israel and Gaza “there will be a flood of innocent victims here in Britain”.

Alid, who spoke with a stammer during the police interview, also said: “There will be a big explosion in the UK because they killed innocent children.”

A video recording of the police interview showed Alid become angry towards the interpreter and insult him shortly before detectives called the proceedings to a halt.

The jury has heard that two female detectives questioning him were assaulted after one of them tried to get between Alid and the interpreter when she became concerned about the defendant’s manner.

At 8.30pm on October 15, around 15 hours after the alleged murder, custody nurse Rachel Setchell examined Alid and determined by speaking to him that he was calm and orientated – and so was fit to be interviewed and detained.

John Eldidge KC, defending, asked if she was aware that custody officers had observed him pacing around his cell barefoot, and mumbling to himself in Arabic.

She said she was not aware.

Alid denies murder, attempted murder and two counts of assault.

The trial continues.