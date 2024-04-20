London Marathon runners set for dry, sunny day in capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Marathon runners set for dry, sunny day in capital

By Press Association
A record 50,000 people are expected to take part in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon (Gareth Fuller/PA)
London Marathon runners can expect sunshine and dry weather in the capital on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

More than 50,000 people, a record number, are expected to take part. Temperatures of up to 12C are predicted.

Meteorologist Rebecca Mitchell said there was a “very small chance” there could be a “light shower” at some point during the morning, but added: “It should stay dry throughout the marathon.”

London Landmarks Half Marathon 2024
Meteorologist Rebecca Mitchell said the weather looked ‘reasonably dry’ for the TCS London Marathon (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “We’ve got quite a lot of sunshine to start the day with then a little bit of fair-weather cloud developing throughout the morning and into the afternoon but otherwise, quite a nice day.”

She added: “Waterproofs shouldn’t be necessary tomorrow, so that’s one less thing to worry about.”

Heading into next week, she said there could be rain in many northern and central parts of the UK.

“We’ve got outbreaks of rain across many northern and central parts of the country, so northern England, Wales, the South West on Monday,” she said.

“But after Monday, the weather does look reasonably dry through much of next week.

“We’ve got a few showers coming into eastern counties of the UK as we head through the week, so I think the likes of East Anglia, north-east England could be prone to seeing quite a few showers as the week goes on.

“But many places throughout next week look to stay largely dry, a good deal of sunshine, particularly in the west. The west is generally best for sunshine.”