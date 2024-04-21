Fastest runner in inflatable costume among record breakers at London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fastest runner in inflatable costume among record breakers at London Marathon

By Press Association
Runners cross Tower Bridge during the TCS London Marathon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Several Guinness World Records have been broken at this year’s London Marathon, including for the fastest marathon dressed in an inflatable costume.

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir may have stolen the headlines by setting a new women’s-only world record on Sunday, but she was not the only record breaker in the race.

A number of amateur runners also set records of their own, from the fastest marathon dressed as a scientist to the fastest for someone with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Jono Astle, 31, from Battersea, secured the fastest marathon for someone with MS, raising more than £20,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Mr Astle thanked the “amazing” crowds and said he was buoyed by notifications coming through on his phone while running.

“I had lots of notifications coming in throughout the race which I think is fundraising,” he said, adding: “My friends and family were all around the course – it was really cool, quite emotional.”

Lee Baynton, 39, from Essex, clocked the fastest ever marathon in an inflatable costume while raising money for a local hospice.

Lee Baynton after finishing the TCS London Marathon dressed in an inflatable costume (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

Mr Baynton has run six marathons but said this was his favourite.

He added: “All the kids, as soon as they see you, are smiling, high-fiving. Everyone’s cheering and chanting, it’s incredible – I should do this every year.”

Running in a costume can be sweaty work, said Portadown man Stephen Cochrane – who broke the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon dressed as a scientist.

The 36-year-old, who is a university academic, said the time he was aiming to beat was two hours, 55 minutes and 40 seconds, and he officially clocked in at two hours, 48 minutes and 51 seconds.

Mr Cochrane said: “The lab coat gets sweaty, heavy and you overheat very quickly. By halfway I was really struggling.”

A competitor dressed as a Minion at the start of the London Marathon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Simon Killen, 46, from Holbeach, broke the record of two hours, 57 minutes for fastest video game character.

Mr Killen, who has run five marathons, achieved the feat dressed as Mario and set his personal best.

He said: “The last couple of miles were a struggle but managed to keep the cramp at bay.”

Warren Parish, 41, from Cannock, beat the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon dressed as a cheerleader, adding to his accolade of fastest half marathon dressed in the same outfit.

Mr Parish, who has run 20 marathons, said: “It put a lot of pressure getting this one because I had the first one.”

Marcus Mumford, 45, from Worcester, ran the fastest marathon while dressed as a tap, adding to his accolade of fastest marathon dressed as a toilet in 2014.

Marcus Mumford ran the fastest marathon while dressed as a tap (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’m working my way around the bathroom items”, he said, adding: “People didn’t really know what I was. I was called a weather vane, radio station. It’s all in aid of Water Aid – a fantastic charity.”

Sam Hull, 44, from Bromham, ran in memory of his father, who died in August last year, raising funds for Sue Ryder in recognition of all the support his family received.

Sam Hull ran the London Marathon dressed as a tennis player (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

Mr Hull, who previously broke the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon dressed in school uniform, this time secured the world record for fastest marathon dressed as a tennis player.

On the finish line, he told the PA news agency: “Sue Ryder provide care towards people’s lives, and the carers were just absolutely amazing with my dad, and my family really appreciates their support.”

Mr Hull chose the tennis player record as he is a tennis coach, saying: “The kids are going to go mental. It’s been a lot of hard work, I’ve had so much support from the players that I work with, my friends and family – it’s been an amazing experience.”