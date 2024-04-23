What the papers say – April 23 By Press Association April 23 2024, 3:37 am April 23 2024, 3:37 am Share What the papers say – April 23 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6442259/what-the-papers-say-april-23/ Copy Link What the papers say – April 23 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to introduce Rwanda deportation flights by July features among a range of stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers. The Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail say migrants could be detained within days. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Rwanda migrants to be detained within days'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/RDvHarBnCk— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 22, 2024 TIMES: Detentions can start within days under Rwanda last #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ujs0JCbX4b— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2024 DAILY MAIL: Enough is enough! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e03p1GvAlQ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2024 The Metro leads with the headline “we fly in July”, while the Independent asks if the deportation flights are a “flight of fantasy?”. METRO: We fly in July #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XlPRrnL8nb— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2024 INDEPENDENT: Flight of Fantasy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/svTh2fKTFr— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2024 Elsewhere, the Daily Express says BBC news anchor Huw Edwards has quit the broadcaster after receiving “medical advice”. Tuesday's front page: Scandal-hit BBC's Huw Edwards quits on 'medical advice'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/FG0NRRA3Id pic.twitter.com/zukKqUXiZa— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 22, 2024 The Guardian relays words from the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police who praised the “professional” conduct of the sergeant who stopped an antisemitism campaigner at a pro-Palestine march. GUARDIAN: Met police chief praises conduct of officer In antisemitism row #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JlOHvrEjHJ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2024 The i says Tory critics have told Mr Sunak that the Rwanda Bill “won’t work”. Tuesday's front page: Rwanda plan won't work, Tory critics tell Sunak#TomorrowspaperstodayLatest by @HugoGye @singharj: https://t.co/MqyJcrceTn pic.twitter.com/Cfh04vJQqn— i newspaper (@theipaper) April 22, 2024 The Daily Mirror leads with a story on a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Jill Dando in 1999 after claims he resembles a “ruthless Serbian assassin”. Tuesday's Front Page 📰Face of a killerRead more: https://t.co/33ftXGwT5D#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nhnwQZP9ho— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 22, 2024 The Financial Times splashes with the FTSE 100 closing at an “all-time high”. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 23 April https://t.co/rqtKBP2oFU pic.twitter.com/81GMs0b0BS— Financial Times (@FT) April 22, 2024 And the Daily Star leads with a seagull from Liverpool being named “Britain’s hardest psycho seagull”. Tuesday's front page: Britain's hardest psycho seagull 🐦⬛#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/xVQpbHorI1 pic.twitter.com/jJaAL2R6Z5— Daily Star (@dailystar) April 22, 2024