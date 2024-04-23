What the papers say – April 23

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to introduce Rwanda deportation flights by July features among a range of stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers.

The Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail say migrants could be detained within days.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rwanda migrants to be detained within days'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/RDvHarBnCk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 22, 2024

TIMES: Detentions can start within days under Rwanda last #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ujs0JCbX4b — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2024

The Metro leads with the headline “we fly in July”, while the Independent asks if the deportation flights are a “flight of fantasy?”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says BBC news anchor Huw Edwards has quit the broadcaster after receiving “medical advice”.

The Guardian relays words from the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police who praised the “professional” conduct of the sergeant who stopped an antisemitism campaigner at a pro-Palestine march.

GUARDIAN: Met police chief praises conduct of officer In antisemitism row #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JlOHvrEjHJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 22, 2024

The i says Tory critics have told Mr Sunak that the Rwanda Bill “won’t work”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a story on a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Jill Dando in 1999 after claims he resembles a “ruthless Serbian assassin”.

The Financial Times splashes with the FTSE 100 closing at an “all-time high”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 23 April https://t.co/rqtKBP2oFU pic.twitter.com/81GMs0b0BS — Financial Times (@FT) April 22, 2024

And the Daily Star leads with a seagull from Liverpool being named “Britain’s hardest psycho seagull”.