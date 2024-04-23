‘It’s fine’ former head teacher allegedly told abused youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s fine’ former head teacher allegedly told abused youngster

By Press Association
Neil Foden is accused of multiple child sex offences (PA)
A teenager told police how a former high school head teacher told her: “Its fine,” as he sexually abused the youngster, a jury has heard.

Neil Foden, who worked in North Wales, is alleged to have preyed on five youngsters, Mold Crown Court was told.

The married 66-year-old has denied any wrongdoing. None of the complainants can be identified.

On the second day of the trial, the jury of seven women and five men watched the video interview the main complainant, Child A, gave to detectives.

Police were called in and Foden was arrested after Child A showed an adult an image of her and Foden on her phone in his car and screenshots of conversations referring to oral sex.

In the police interview, the teenager said Foden had warned her she must never say what they were doing and had to “take it to the grave” and not tell anyone.

She told detectives the pair began to exchange messages on WhatsApp.

And she said: “He would say he loved me. After a while it got a bit more sexual.

“After we kissed a few days later he put his hands down my pants, so the text messages would be like, what he wanted to do to me.”

The officer then asked about the first time he molested her by penetrating her with his fingers.

She said: “I got really nervous because I have never had a boy do that before.

“He said it was fine. He carried on anyway. He was just carrying on if that makes sense, so I just let him do it.”

The officer asked: “How many times did he do that?”

She replied: “After that, all the time.”

The youngster said Foden would pick her up in his car and she would jump in the back.

He would then drive them to secluded areas in country lanes and park up and they would both get in the back seat of the car.

She said Foden would then penetrate her with his fingers while kissing her lips and body.

Four other children also allege sexual offences against the defendant.

All the alleged offences are said to have occurred over a four-year period.

Foden has denied any sexual contact between himself and any children.

The defendant, of Old Colwyn, North Wales, denies 13 counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of sexual activity with a child in a position of trust, and one count each of causing or inciting child sexual activity, attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence, sexual communication with a child, possession of indecent photographs of a child, and sexual assault of a child.

The trial continues.