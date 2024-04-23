Sun publisher files intellectual property claim over Kate farm video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sun publisher files intellectual property claim over Kate farm video

By Press Association
The Sun newspaper (PA)
The Sun newspaper (PA)

The publisher of the Sun newspaper has filed a High Court legal action against ITV and ITN over the use of video showing the Princess of Wales at a farm shop in Windsor.

The footage, obtained by The Sun, showed Kate and the Prince of Wales in public after her surgery, amid her absence from public life.

A filing to the Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court was made by News Group Newspapers Limited on Monday.

Royal year 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

It is understood by the PA news agency that the claim relates to the video, in which Kate is seen at Windsor Farm Shop, close to her home, Adelaide Cottage.

The footage from March 18 shows the princess with her hair down, wearing a black jacket and leggings, chatting with William and carrying a large white bag.

Kate has been away from official duties after her abdominal surgery in January.

On March 22 she announced that cancer was discovered during post-operative tests and she is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Before the Sun footage, the Princess of Wales was photographed for the first time near Windsor Castle on March 4 in the passenger seat of a car, according to TMZ.

Last month, Kate issued a public apology when an image of her and her children, released for Mother’s Day, was found to have been digitally altered.

It fuelled the escalating conspiracy theories online about her health and whereabouts, after it was withdrawn by picture agencies over concerns it had been manipulated.

On Tuesday, the princess was made a Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour by the King for her public service and support of the arts.

ITV and ITN have been contacted for a response.

NGN declined to comment.