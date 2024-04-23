New targeted treatment approved for children with brain cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New targeted treatment approved for children with brain cancer

By Press Association
The mother of Raj Rana, who died aged eight from a brain tumour, has welcomed new drug therapies that could save lives (Family handout/PA)
The mother of Raj Rana, who died aged eight from a brain tumour, has welcomed new drug therapies that could save lives (Family handout/PA)

A new targeted treatment which could transform the lives of children with brain tumours has been approved for use on the NHS.

The combination of dabrafenib and trametinib can now be used for patients aged one and over with either low-grade or high-grade glioma with the genetic mutation BRAF V600E.

Gliomas are the most common type of brain cancer in children and young people.

They develop from the glial cells, which support the nerve cells of the brain and spinal cord.

A BRAF mutation is present in around 15%-20% of low-grade gliomas and around 5%-10% of high-grade gliomas in children.

The new drug therapy has been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) after studies showed it lessened chemotherapy side-effects, improved children’s response rate to treatment, and improved the survival time without the disease getting worse.

Progression-free survival time went from 7.2 months with chemotherapy to 24.9 months under the new regime for those with low-grade glioma, and was nine months for those with high-grade disease.

In some cases, tumours completely disappeared, though longer term follow-up of patients is needed. The new treatment is expected to benefit around 30 children a year.

At present, prognosis for children with high-grade gliomas is often poor and fewer than 30% of children survive for five years or more.

For low-grade gliomas, there is a 90% survival rate following surgery, but treatment such as chemotherapy can be gruelling.

The combined therapy, which is used in some other illnesses, is less harsh, can be taken in tablet and liquid form, and can be given at home.

The two drugs work together by blocking the growth signal coming from the mutant BRAF protein and can slow or even stop the tumour from growing.

Dr Michele Afif, chief executive of the Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are delighted that Nice has approved the first new treatment for paediatric brain tumours in decades.

“Though this will only affect a small population, it’s of huge significance to them and their loved ones and represents real progress.

“We hope that this will be the first of many new treatments that will ensure our community can live longer and better lives.”

Suki Sandhu, whose son Raj Rana died aged eight in 2018, is a trustee at the Brain Tumour Charity and gave evidence to Nice.

Raj had six operations, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and proton beam therapy.

Ms Sandhu said: “I am so pleased Nice has approved the use of these new drugs.

“Many years ago, I had to make the decision to stop chemotherapy treatment for my son as he was suffering with horrible side-effects after years of harsh treatment.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make as it was a clear sign we were running out of options, and it was likely I would lose him.

“The clinical trials on dabrafenib with trametinib show some really favourable results and I know if my son had had the opportunity to go on to such a trial, I would have jumped at it in a heartbeat.”

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “It is fantastic news that this new precision treatment for children and young people with this type of brain tumour will now be available on the NHS.

“It is a significant step forward in treatment that has been shown to be easier to take than chemotherapy and very effective in blocking the growth of the disease, helping children have a better quality of life for longer.

“It can also be taken at home, meaning children and teenagers can spend less time in hospital having treatment and more time with their loved ones and doing things they enjoy.”

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “Diagnosis of a glioma brain tumour, which is often fatal for people with advanced high-grade glioma, can have a devastating impact on children and their families.

“Treatment options are limited, and we know they can be brutal. I am pleased we can recommend this new combination therapy that can give children longer without their tumour growing and offers them and their families a better quality of life.”