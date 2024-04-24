Judge issues directions in trial of man accused of murdering pensioner in street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge issues directions in trial of man accused of murdering pensioner in street

By Press Association
Ahmed Alid is on trial at Teesside Crown Court for murdering a pensioner in the street (Counter Terror Policing/PA)

Jurors must decide whether a Moroccan man who fatally stabbed a pensioner in the street intended to kill or cause really serious harm, a judge said.

Ahmed Alid, 45, is charged with murdering Terence Carney, 70, in Hartlepool town centre, minutes after repeatedly knifing his sleeping housemate Javed Nouri, 31, in his bed.

He has told Teesside Crown Court “he lost his mind” before he stabbed the pensioner, and indicated he was “scared” of Mr Nouri during the struggle in his housemate’s room.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told jurors there was no defence of diminished responsibility for Mr Alid, and he could not claim self-defence in respect of stabbing Mr Nouri.

She said: “The only defence is that the defendant did not intend to kill Javed Nouri and he did not intend to kill or cause really serious harm to Terence Carney.

“The only issue for you to determine is what harm he intended, if any, and you must focus on that issue.”

The prosecution has told Teesside Crown Court that Alid, who was born in Morocco and who moved around Europe for years, was seeking “revenge” for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

He admits stabbing both men in the early hours of October 15, eight days after Hamas launched their attacks on Israel, but denies murder and attempted murder.

In his closing speech to the jury, Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, reminded the jury of CCTV footage which he said showed Alid did not carry out a “frenzied attack”.

Instead, Mr Sandiford said, Alid kept moving to keep himself in front of Mr Carney, so he could keep stabbing him in the body.

Mr Sandiford asked: “Why do you think that is, other than he was trying to do the maximum damage, to kill him, as indeed he did?”

John Elvidge KC, defending, asked the jury to clear Alid of attempted murder and to convict him of the alternative charge of wounding Mr Nouri, and clear him of murdering Mr Carney in favour of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

The case was adjourned until Thursday when the judge will sum up the case before sending the jury out to consider their verdicts.