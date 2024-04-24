Man accused of wearing headband in support of Hamas denies charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man accused of wearing headband in support of Hamas denies charge

By Press Association
Khaled Hajsaad was appearing at City of London Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A man accused of wearing a headband in support of Hamas told police it was a “statement of faith”, a court has heard.

Khaled Hajsaad, 24, who has been living in Birmingham, wore the clothing at a pro-Palestine rally in central London where he was arrested by police, prosecutors say.

The headband had the “Shahada” written on it – the basic statement of the Islamic faith, the court was told previously.

Hajsaad appeared at the City of London Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he denied the charge.

According to a transcript of a police interview with Hajsaad the day after he was arrested, the defendant told officers he was wearing a headband with a Saudi Arabian flag.

The document, which was read to the court by prosecutor Gareth Weetman, detailed how Hajsaad told police: “I was supporting Palestine and I was wearing an item of Saudi Arabia.

“This is a Shahada, which is a statement of faith.

“I was wearing it because I am a Muslim and this is my statement of faith.”

Khaled Hajsaad
Khaled Hajsaad wore the clothing at a pro-Palestine rally in central London, prosecutors say (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hajsaad, described as an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK a year ago, said: “I don’t care about (Hamas). I don’t support (the group) and I have never supported (them).

“I came here to live in safety.”

Hajsaad is accused of wearing the clothing at Trafalgar Square on November 25 last year “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion” he was supporting Hamas – an illegal act in the UK where it is designated a terrorist group.

Experts called to attend the court were split on the headband’s likeness to either the flag of Hamas or Saudi Arabia.

District Judge Nina Tempia adjourned the trial until Thursday.