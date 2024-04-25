Tata confirms it will shut Port Talbot blast furnaces after rejecting union plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tata confirms it will shut Port Talbot blast furnaces after rejecting union plan

By Press Association
Tata Steelworks at Port Talbot, South Wales (Alamy/PA)
Tata Steelworks at Port Talbot, South Wales (Alamy/PA)

Steel giant Tata has confirmed it will shut down blast furnaces at its biggest plant with the loss of thousands of jobs after rejecting a last-minute union plea to change its plans.

The company said that after seven months of discussions with unions it will proceed with its £1.25 billion investment to build an electric arc furnace in Port Talbot, South Wales and start closure of the existing heavy end assets in the following months.

Unions and Labour criticised the decision, warning it will have a devastating effect on the industry and Welsh economy.

Tata said it was planning the biggest investment in the steel industry for decades, safeguarding the industry, preserving 5,000 jobs and securing future supplies to customers.

Unite members have already voted to strike in protest at the plans while Community and the GMB are currently holding ballots for industrial action.

Tata told unions on Thursday that Port Talbot’s two blast furnaces will close by end of June and end of September respectively.

The company said a multi-union proposal to maintain one blast furnace through the transition would have incurred at least £1.6 billion of additional costs.

Tata said it has offered its most generous severance terms ever to affected employees, under a financial support plan, alongside wide-ranging retraining and community support schemes.

A voluntary redundancy process will be launched next month.

Tata Steel’s chief executive and managing director, T V Narendran, said: “Having looked carefully at all the options over the past seven months in consultation with union representatives, we have decided to proceed with our proposed restructuring and transition.

“This is the most viable proposal, in contrast to the unions’ unaffordable plan which has high inherent operational and safety risk.

“Our proposal secures a long-term future for the business and preserves the majority of jobs in the UK.

“We will continue to work with the trade unions over the following two weeks to agree a memorandum of understanding on the future of the UK business and the impact on our people.

“Tata Steel is committed to creating a low-CO2 steel business at the heart of a green industrial ecosystem in Wales and the wider UK to safeguard steel supplies and create economic opportunities for generations to come.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “For the government’s part, we stepped in with an important support package to support the continued viability of the industry so it is able to continue to operate for the future. That was right to do.”

Community general secretary Roy Rickhuss said after the meeting: “It’s incredibly disappointing that Tata have chosen to reject the multi-union plan, which is an ambitious and viable alternative to their destructive bad deal for steel.

“We do not accept the company’s assertion our plan was too expensive. In fact, it would have returned the company to profits, and the additional capital expenditure needed to make it a reality could have been funded by an additional £450m from the government – a drop in the water compared to what other European countries are investing in their domestic steel industries.

“Tata have made their decision, and our members will decide on our collective response. Tata made a proposal to negotiate a package with the unions to give us firm assurances on jobs and future investment, and we will consult our members on how we proceed.

“We want to make one thing absolutely clear to the company: this isn’t over – not by a long shot.”

Jo Stevens, shadow Welsh secretary, said: “This is a total gut punch for people in Port Talbot, and the potential economic consequences will reverberate across South Wales for years.“

The GMB said today’s meeting was “an unwelcome but not unexpected slap in the face”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Tata is an immensely profitable company using our outgoing government’s inadequacies to make easy money and boost its other operations at the expense of UK jobs and the national interest.

“Why else would it be rejecting the promise of £3 billion for UK steel investment from an incoming Labour government and turning its back on a location ideally placed to reap the rewards of a steel market projected to grow tenfold?

“Our current government has utterly failed to stand up to Tata and demand better for Port Talbot and Llanwern’s steel communities and the country.”