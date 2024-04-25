What the papers say – April 26

The breakthrough cancer jab leads the headlines this Friday, with good news for sufferers worldwide.

The Daily Express and the i report on the world-first cancer inoculation touted to treat melanoma but may also combat lung, bladder and kidney cancers.

Friday's i: World's first jab to stop skin cancer brings hope for patients#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WAovEIWGcj — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024

The Guardian splashes on the First Minister of Scotland, with the Greens ready to back a no-confidence motion against Humza Yousaf.

Friday's GUARDIAN: Yousaf in peril as Greens say they will back no-confidence motion#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/igTtjqqswr — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024

The Daily Telegraph splashes with increased migration to Ireland amid the threat of refugees being deported to Rwanda.

Friday's DAILY TELEGRAPH: Rwanda threat is pouring migrants into Ireland#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ShXL72jRDo — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024

The Daily Mirror calls on its readers to join its new campaign to ensure FA Cup replays continue.

The Daily Mail leads with the uptick in assaults on store workers as shoplifting numbers achieve mighty heights once again.

Friday's DAILY MAIL: Thieves hit shops 1,000 times a day#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hiXrPeCdfk — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024

The Metro reports on Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction being overturned.

The Financial Times looks to mergers and acquisitions for its lead, with a piece on mining giant BHP and the headaches involved with its attempted purchase of rival firm Anglo American.

Friday's FINANCIAL TIMES UK EDITION: BHP's £31bn offer for Anglo prompts backlash from S Africa and investors#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kjj6q292O8 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024

The Times shifts focus to the education sector, with academics set to undergo stringent security checks to prevent intel on cutting-edge technology leaks to China.

Friday's TIMES: MI5 checks for academics to curb threat from China#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HaOynEaFE8 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) April 25, 2024

And the Daily Star leads with good news for Blackadder fans: Baldrick’s favourite vegetable, the humble turnip, may save us from climate change.