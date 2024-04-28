Salma Hayek joins Madonna on stage as Celebration Tour dazzles Mexico City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salma Hayek joins Madonna on stage as Celebration Tour dazzles Mexico City

By Press Association
Salma Hayek described her appearance as an ‘unforgettable night’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Salma Hayek described her appearance as an ‘unforgettable night’ (Doug Peters/PA)

Salma Hayek has thanked Madonna for an “unforgettable night” after she joined the pop superstar on stage during her Celebration Tour.

The actress served as a guest judge for a performance of the 1990 hit Vogue during one of the singer’s Mexico City shows

Each show pays homage to the New York ballroom culture which the song was inspired by as dancers perform energetic choreography in extravagant outfits for Madonna and a guest while they grade them 10s across the board.

Mexican-American actress Hayek opted for a Frida Kahlo-inspired look for the night as she wore her hair in an updo with plaits and a floral headpiece.

For her outfit she wore a colourful maxi skirt, a black corset top and a cropped leather jacket paired with bold, gold jewellery.

Madonna donned a black and silver corset with long sleeves for the performance.

Hayek shared photos of her outfit and of her on stage alongside Madonna to Instagram, writing: “Thank you so much @madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour.

“This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasure”.

She tagged the post #VIVAMEXICO #VIVAMADONNA.

Actress Jessica Alba was among those to comment on the performance, sharing crown emojis as she described the collaboration as “epic”.

The Celebration Tour sees the Queen Of Pop perform her greatest hits from across her four-decade career.

The show also features a variety of theatrical stage set-ups and the singer wears a host of extravagant outfits.

For her rendition of Vogue at the opening night of the tour in London in October, Madonna brought out her younger daughter Estere and eldest daughter Lourdes.

As the dancers showed off their moves, including Estere, Madonna and Lourdes graded them on their performances.

The singer has also brought Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, designer Donatella Versace, actress Julia Garner and model Pamela Anderson on as guests during her tour.

This is Madonna’s first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020.

The tour was originally due to start in Canada but had to be postponed due to the singer contracting a “serious bacterial infection” which led to her having a several-day stay in intensive care.

After her performances in London, she moved on to her European and North American legs.