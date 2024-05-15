Rush hour rail chaos after ‘trespass’ at Raynes Park with disruption continuing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rush hour rail chaos after ‘trespass’ at Raynes Park with disruption continuing

By Press Association
Passengers at Waterloo Station in London (James Manning/PA)
A “trespass” incident in south west London resulted in rush hour rail chaos, with disruption set to last until the end of the day.

The incident at Raynes Park was first reported at 3.42pm on Wednesday, according to National Rail’s website.

Police have dealt with the incident and rail lines have reopened, but major disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

The routes affected include South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Hampton Court, Shepperton, Chessington South, Woking, Alton, Dorking, Guildford, Basingstoke, Yeovil Junction, Exeter St Davids, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour and Weymouth as well as Thameslink between St Albans City and Sutton.

A statement on National Rail’s website says: “Following the police dealing with a trespass incident in the Wimbledon area all lines have now reopened.

“While service recovers, trains running through the Wimbledon area may still be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

South Western Railway posted on X saying: “Following the police dealing with an incident at Raynes Park, all lines have now reopened.

“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will be until the end of the day.

“Train services are now able to run however, please be aware that due to crew and train displacement following the line closure, whilst we return the service to normal, train services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“You are advised to check your journey before you travel.”

Angie Pitt, who is based in Leatherhead, Surrey, said she has been at Waterloo since 3.45pm and was on a train for an hour before it was cancelled.

The 50-year-old said: “It’s a bit fraught on the concourse, a recent announcement told us, ‘we simply do not have enough space to get you all home’.

“I was on the 1554 to Leatherhead, I was hoping to be home by 4.45.

“Feeling frustrated and hot.

“I’ve got a seat and some snacks, trains are starting to leave now so I’ll sit it out. I’m optimistic.”

British Transport Police has been approached to comment.