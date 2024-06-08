Banned shopper slapped staff member who asked her to leave

A woman banned from an Aberdeen corner shop lashed out violently and assaulted an employee when asked to leave.

Brooklyn Mathieson previously had her sentencing deferred in order for her to demonstrate that she could be of good behaviour.

However, appearing back in the dock, the court heard the 19-year-old had come to the attention of the police on numerous occasions since.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on June 16 last year at the Premier store on Urquhart Road.

She said: “The complainer was engaged in till work behind the counter when she noticed the accused enter the store and recognised her.

“She informed the accused she was banned and instructed her to leave. The accused ignored this instruction.

‘If you’d been of good behaviour, I’d have been minded to admonish you’

“The complainer left the staff area behind the counter, challenged the accused and again instructed her to leave.

“A struggle broke out between the two.

“During this, the accused slapped the complainer with an open hand multiple times across her face and head.”

The assault was captured on the shop’s CCTV, which also showed Mathieson push the employee against shelves.

Following this, police were contacted and Mathieson was traced and arrested.

Mathieson, of Stockethill Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assaulting a retail worker.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence again for a further background report.

She warned Mathieson: “If you’d been of good behaviour, I’d have been minded to admonish you.

“Unfortunately, that’s not the report that’s come back.”

