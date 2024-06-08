Banned shopper slapped staff member who asked her to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banned shopper slapped staff member who asked her to leave

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A woman banned from an Aberdeen corner shop lashed out violently and assaulted an employee when asked to leave.

Brooklyn Mathieson previously had her sentencing deferred in order for her to demonstrate that she could be of good behaviour.

However, appearing back in the dock, the court heard the 19-year-old had come to the attention of the police on numerous occasions since.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on June 16 last year at the Premier store on Urquhart Road.

She said: “The complainer was engaged in till work behind the counter when she noticed the accused enter the store and recognised her.

“She informed the accused she was banned and instructed her to leave. The accused ignored this instruction.

‘If you’d been of good behaviour, I’d have been minded to admonish you’

“The complainer left the staff area behind the counter, challenged the accused and again instructed her to leave.

“A struggle broke out between the two.

“During this, the accused slapped the complainer with an open hand multiple times across her face and head.”

The assault was captured on the shop’s CCTV, which also showed Mathieson push the employee against shelves.

Following this, police were contacted and Mathieson was traced and arrested.

Mathieson, of Stockethill Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assaulting a retail worker.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence again for a further background report.

She warned Mathieson: “If you’d been of good behaviour, I’d have been minded to admonish you.

“Unfortunately, that’s not the report that’s come back.”

