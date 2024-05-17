Teenager guilty of murder of man, 35, who confronted him for scaring children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager guilty of murder of man, 35, who confronted him for scaring children

By Press Association
Tieran Carmody, 19, of Harlow, Essex, who was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of the murder of Max Richardson (Essex Police/PA)
A teenager who stabbed to death a father who had confronted him for scaring children in a park has been found guilty of his murder.

Tieran Carmody, 19, was standing astride a bicycle smoking cannabis when he was approached by 35-year-old Max Richardson near Joyners Field in Harlow, Essex Police said.

Carmody had been loitering near to properties and a play park.

The force said Mr Richardson had asked Carmody why he was scaring children and Carmody lashed out at him, with a scuffle ensuing.

Carmody stabbed Mr Richardson – who by this point had his hands held up in a surrendering motion – once through the stomach with a long, bladed weapon that he had in his rucksack.

The defendant, of Harlow, fled the scene on his bike on August 21 last year and Mr Richardson died while on his way to hospital.

Tieran Carmody, 19, of Harlow, Essex, who was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of the murder of Max Richardson. (Essex Police/ PA)
Carmody went on the run and was arrested six days later in Basildon.

Essex Police said Carmody denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard, of Essex Police’s Serious Crime Directorate, said Mr Richardson died in the “most cruel and needless fashion”.

“Max had everything ahead of him,” DCI Howard said.

“Instead, he was killed for simply caring about the safety of his neighbourhood.

“He died because Carmody chose to carry a large knife with him, a knife Carmody stated he carried for safety, however, it was this weapon he used to murder a stranger.

Max Richardson had confronted Tieran Carmody near a park in Harlow and asked him why he was scaring children, before Carmody stabbed Mr Richardson to death. (Essex Police/ PA)
“Carmody murdered Max for no other reason than he felt affronted that someone had dared to stand up to him.”

Carmody is due to be sentenced at the same court on a date yet to be set.

Another man, 19-year-old Harrison Barnett, helped Carmody while he was on the run and he was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of perverting the course of justice, Essex Police said.

Barnett, of Basildon, will also be sentenced at a later date.

Mr Richardson’s family said in a statement released through police that he was the “life and soul of us all”.

They said he will “always be in the hearts of his family and his children” and “words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling right now”.