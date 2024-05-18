Lotto ticket-holder claims £3.9 million prize

One ticket-holder has scooped Saturday’s £3.9 million top lottery prize.

They matched all six main numbers to win £3,967,428 in total. No players managed to match five numbers and the bonus ball to collect £1 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Brilliant news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £3.9 million Lotto jackpot. Lotto has already created seven brand new millionaires this month.”

Mr Carter advised players to check their tickets and call The National Lottery to claim the jackpot prize.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Lotto draw now stands at £2 million.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 22, 45, 46, 48 and the bonus number was 29.

Set of balls 3 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Further down the prize table, 51 players won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were: 3, 26, 27, 36, 38 and the Thunderball number was 2.

No players took the top prize of £500,000 by matching five numbers plus the Thunderball, however there were two winners of the second largest prize of £5,000 for matching five numbers.