Greece should recognise UK’s ownership of Elgin Marbles before loan – Frazer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Greece should recognise UK’s ownership of Elgin Marbles before loan – Frazer

By Press Association
The Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)
The Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)

The Culture Secretary has said that Greece needs to first “recognise” that the UK owns the contested Elgin Marbles before the sculptures could be loaned to the European country.

Part of friezes that adorned the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis, have been displayed at the British Museum in London for more than 200 years following the removal by Lord Elgin, when he was British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, in the early 19th Century.

When asked for her opinion on the Elgin Marbles at a meeting of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Wednesday, Ms Frazer said: “My view is there is only certain circumstances where you can … transfer objects.

“The British Museum Trustees are responsible for the objects, they were legally acquired and we have no intention of changing the law in relation to those issues.”

Society of Editors’ 25th anniversary conference
Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport Lucy Frazer (Yui Mok/PA)

When questioned if she would support a loan of the sculptures, she said: “I think it’s very important that the Greek Government recognises that those objects are owned and have been legitimately acquired.

“Objects are loaned from time to time but that is fundamental that our ownership is recognised.”

For decades, Greece has demanded the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, and claimed they were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation – which the UK Government rejects.

A purpose-built museum in Athens houses remaining marbles.

65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards – London
George Osborne (Ian West/PA)

George Osborne, the chairman of the British Museum trustees and former Chancellor, is reportedly in talks to return the items, and has previously stated there is a “deal to be done” with Greece to share the artefacts.

Ms Frazer told MPs that she rejected reports that the Government had anything to do with Arts Council England (ACE) warning artists about making “political statements” following the body u-turning on the advice.

“We have not politicised the Arts Council, my officials have not required the Arts Council to do anything in particular,” she said.

“They obviously have a large number of meetings with the Arts Council, where they discuss risk.”

The body warned venues and performers about work that touches on politics and activism in its relationship framework’s section on considering reputational risk in updated guidance.

In February, the wording of the document was changed to say ACE champions “freedom of artistic expression”.