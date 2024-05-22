Gary Oldman says he did not mean to be rude to Harry Potter fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Oldman says he did not mean to be rude to Harry Potter fans

By Press Association
Gary Oldman (Doug Peters/PA Wire)
Gary Oldman (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

Gary Oldman said he was not trying to be “rude” to Harry Potter fans following him being critical of his acting as the character Sirius Black in the franchise.

The Oscar-winning actor, 66, played Harry’s godfather and escaped convict, Black, from the third movie Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban and including Goblet of Fire and Order Of The Phoenix, and made a brief appearance in Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

He was asked at Cannes Film Festival about saying that he thought his work was “mediocre” in the films and that he would have portrayed Black “differently” if he had read the books by JK Rowling, on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

Oldman told the press conference for Naples-set Parthenope: “(It’s) not to disparage anyone out there who are fans of the Harry Potter films and the character who I think is much beloved.

“What I meant by that is, as any artist or any actor or painter, you are always hypercritical of your own work.

“If you’re not, and you’re satisfied with what you’re doing.. then that would be death to me.

“If I watched a performance of myself and thought, ‘My God, I’m fantastic in this’, that would be a sad day.”

“What I meant by the Harry Potter remark, was there was such secrecy that was shrouded around the novels, they were under lock and key.

“And had I known from the very beginning, if I had read the five books and I had seen the arc of the character, I might have approached it differently.

UK premiere of Harry Potter
(From left to right) Sir Michael Gambon, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, author JK Rowling, director Alfonso Cuaron, Gary Oldman and David Thewlis at the UK premiere of Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (Ian West/PA)

“I may have looked at it differently and may have painted it in a different colour.

“So when I started Harry Potter all I had was the book The Prisoner Of Azkaban and that one representation of that man.

“One book in the library of Sirius Black and that’s kind of what I meant by it.

“It’s not me looking at the movie and saying ‘it’s a terrible film or I’m terrible’… I just wish it had been under different circumstances.

“That’s what I meant, (I was) not (trying) to be rude to any of the people out there who likes that film.”