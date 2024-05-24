What the papers say – May 25

The early skirmishes of the election campaign continue to dominate the front pages of the newspapers heading into the weekend.

The words “Gove quits” feature strongly on the front of several papers after Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove joined the growing list of Conservative MPs who have decided not to stand again.

The Daily Express says his “shock exit” has rocked the Tories, while the Daily Mirror says he has left “Sunak’s sinking ship”.

Saturday's Front Page Now Gove Quits! Minister's shock exist rocks Tories Read more: https://t.co/iCG7HgehA4#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nR1YJl910X — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 24, 2024

Saturday's front page: Michael Gove has announced that he is quitting #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/0X05APgXd4 pic.twitter.com/KmG5kL1CQ0 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 24, 2024

Yesterday’s decision, along with that of former party leadership contender Dame Andrea Leadsom, has piled the pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak according to The Times while the i weekend says the latest departures are part of a record exodus.

i Weekend: “Gove quits as Sunak hit by record exodus of Tory MPs” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QTTw3kPP8E — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 24, 2024

The FT Weekend says the latest departures have taken the number of departing Tory MPs past the previous high of 1997, while The Independent reports the Conservatives are facing a “scramble” to find enough remaining candidates.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 25 May https://t.co/eIAChtCriF pic.twitter.com/bPROoiZLKe — Financial Times (@FT) May 24, 2024

The economy is the main battleground of the day with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves writing in the Daily Mail, insisting Labour will not “play fast and loose” with readers’ money.

Saturday’s Daily MAIL: “Reeves: I’ll Never Play Fast And Loose With Your Money” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KN37vpJNIj — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 24, 2024

An interview with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt dominates the front of The Daily Telegraph as he labels inheritance “profoundly anti-Conservative” and pledges more tax help for the middle classes.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Inheritance tax against Tory values, says Hunt'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/By7ALvYaZ1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 24, 2024

The Guardian breaks step as it confines the election to a downpage story, choosing to lead on the International Court of Justice’s call for Israel to halt its assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Saturday’s GUARDIAN: “UN top court orders Israel to halt assault on Rafah” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YYUuVi9CQl — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 24, 2024

And the Daily Star reveals learning to play the didgeridoo can help beat the “curse of snoring”.