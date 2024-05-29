Scientists develop antibiotic that spares healthy gut bacteria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Scientists develop antibiotic that spares healthy gut bacteria

By Press Association
Scientists have developed an antibiotic that spares healthy gut bacteria (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Scientists have developed an antibiotic that spares healthy gut bacteria (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Researchers have developed a new antibiotic that kills bad bacteria, but spares healthy gut bacteria.

The drug, called lolamicin, also warded off secondary infections with Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile), a common and dangerous hospital-associated bacterial infection.

According to the study in mice, the antibiotic was effective against more than 130 multidrug-resistant bacterial strains.

Previous research has suggested that common antibiotics can disturb gut microbiome (bacteria), increase vulnerability to further infections and are associated with gastrointestinal, kidney, liver and other problems.

Professor Paul Hergenrother, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, US, said: “People are starting to realise that the antibiotics we’ve all been taking — that are fighting infection and, in some instances, saving our lives — also are having these deleterious effects on us.

“They’re killing our good bacteria as they treat the infection.

“We wanted to start thinking about the next generation of antibiotics that could be developed to kill the pathogenic bacteria and not the beneficial ones.”

To tackle the issues associated with indiscriminately targeting gram-negative bacteria – those that are resistant to antibiotics – the researchers focused on a suite of drugs developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

These drugs inhibit a specific system that is exclusive to gram-negative bacteria and genetically different in pathogenic and beneficial microbes.

Because some antibiotics appeared to discriminate between the good and bad gram-negative bacteria, they were promising candidates for further exploration.

At higher doses, lolamicin killed up to 90% of multidrug-resistant E. coli, K. pneumoniae and E. cloacae, the study found.

When given orally to mice with drug-resistant septicaemia or pneumonia, lolamicin rescued 100% of the mice with septicaemia and 70% of the mice with pneumonia, the researchers found.

Prof Hergenrother led the study with former doctoral student Kristen Munoz, who said: “The mouse microbiome is a good tool for modelling human infections because human and mouse gut microbiomes are very similar.

“Studies have shown that antibiotics that cause gut dysbiosis in mice have a similar effect in humans.”

Treatment with standard antibiotics amoxicillin and clindamycin caused shifts in the overall structure of bacterial populations in the mouse gut, diminishing the abundance of several beneficial bacteria.

“In contrast, lolamicin did not cause any drastic changes in taxonomic composition over the course of the three-day treatment or the following 28-day recovery,” the researchers wrote.

Further research is needed before the new antibiotic can be trialled in people, but researchers say their study is a proof-of-concept that antibiotics that kill a bad bacteria while sparing good bacteria in the gut can be developed for gram-negative infections.

The research is published in the Nature journal.