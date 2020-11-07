Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause addresses DWTS partner’s marriage split

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has denied being involved in the split between her Dancing With The Stars partner Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova.

Savchenko announced on Instagram his marriage was over after 14 years. He had been paired with Stause on Dancing With The Stars – the US version of Strictly Come Dancing – but they were eliminated earlier this week.

After Savchenko said he and Samodanova were going their separate ways, TV personality Stause shared a statement of her own, denying any involvement in the split.

Chrishell Stause has denied being involved in the split between her DWTS partner and his wife (Chrishell Stause/Instagram/PA)

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumours to swirl about my personal life,” Stause, 39, wrote on Instagram.

“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone,” Stause said, referencing her separation from This Is Us star Justin Hartley. She had previously said the actor told her of their divorce over text.

In her statement on Friday, Stause added: “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more.

“I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Russian dancer Savchenko, 37, said he and his compatriot Samodanova will co-parent their two children.

He added: “We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Stause is best-known for appearing on Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, which follows a team of real estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles.