Blue Ivy Carter unveiled as narrator of Hair Love audiobook

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been unveiled as the narrator for the audiobook of Hair Love, which is based on the Oscar-winning short film of the same name.

Hair Love creator Matthew A Cherry tweeted a clip of the eight-year-old’s narration.

The children’s book follows an African American father attempting to style his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Hair Love won best animated short film at the 92nd Academy Awards earlier this year.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, wrote on Instagram: “I heard my Grandaughter’s narration! She killed it! I cannot wait to download her voice reading it!”

The Hair Love audiobook is available now in the US and Canada.

It is the latest career milestone for Blue Ivy, the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

In June she won a BET Award alongside her mother for the song Brown Skin Girl from The Lion King: The Gift Album.

Steaming service HBO Max is developing a TV series based on Hair Love.