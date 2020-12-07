Dionne Warwick denies claim over her viral tweets

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pop titan Dionne Warwick has denied claims someone else is running her Twitter account after she went viral following a flurry of colourful social media posts.

The 79-year-old singer, whose hits include Walk On By and I Say A Little Prayer, made headlines thanks to exchanges with Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd.

Tagging Chance The Rapper, Warwick tweeted: “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

And gently mocking Canadian superstar The Weeknd, she said, “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?”

Later tweeting: “If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.”

Both stars said they were delighted to be recognised by Warwick. The singer has now shared a video with her more than 127,000 Twitter followers to deny someone else was running her account.

Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 7, 2020

“Well hello,” she said in a video captioned “Came here to find foolishness in my replies”.

“And this is for all of you tweeters who have decided I am not tweeting my own stuff to you. I want you to know I am – and I’m getting very, very, very good at it.

“See, I have a wonderful niece, her name is Britney. And she said, ‘aunt Dionne, you’ll have a lot of fun if you get on this with me’.

“I said, ‘OK, teach me how to do it’. She did, and I am doing it. So, that should quell all you naysayers. And if it doesn’t – deal with it.”

As well as Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, Warwick, one of the most successful musicians ever, also shared an exchange with Taylor Swift.

I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy 💕🥰🙏 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2020

“Hi @taylorswift13,” she said. “I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!”

A delighted Swift responded: “I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy.”