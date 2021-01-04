007 bosses pay tribute to Bond girl Tanya Roberts following her death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have led tributes to actress Tanya Roberts following her death at 65.

Roberts starred as Stacey Sutton, the granddaughter of a California oil tycoon, opposite Sir Roger Moore in his final Bond film, A View To A Kill.

The New York-raised star also appeared in Charlie’s Angels, That ’70’s Show and cult fantasy film The Beastmaster.

Sir Roger Moore (Yui Mok/PA)

In a joint statement, the 007 bosses said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Tanya.

“She was a very lovely person and shall always be remembered by Bond fans as Stacey Sutton in A View To A Kill. Our heart goes out to her family and friends.”

TMZ first reported her death, saying she collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24 and was admitted to hospital before dying on Sunday.

The website said her death was not coronavirus-related.

Fellow Bond girl Britt Ekland, who starred opposite Sir Roger in 1974’s The Man With The Golden Gun, was also among those paying tribute.

She said on Twitter: “Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl!”

Danny Masterson, who appeared alongside her in That ’70’s Show, said she had been “wonderful” to work with.

He said: “We lost a great one. Rip #tanyaroberts you were a wonderful person to work with and we all loved you very much. Godspeed.”

Roberts’ That ’70s Show co-star Topher Grace wrote on Instagram: “I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with.

“I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. She couldn’t have been more kind or humble. We’ll miss you Midge.”

Producer Jonathan Sothcott added: “A View To A Kill has always been the 007 film I enjoyed the most and I’m awfully sad to hear leading lady #TanyaRoberts has died at just 65 – she was the consummate 80s Bond girl and had a lovely chemistry with Roger.

“A Hollywood star from another, more glamorous age gone..”

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977 in search of fame.

Her chance came when she replaced Shelley Hack in TV series Charlie’s Angels, becoming the third Angel alongside Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.

Following her appearance in 1985 Bond film A View to a Kill, she was nominated for a Golden Raspberry award for worst actress.