The Weeknd shows off drastic new look in Save Your Tears music video

The Weeknd showed off a drastic new look in his latest music video – donning facial prosthetics for the track Save Your Tears.

The R&B superstar has been wearing bandages over his face while promoting his chart-topping album After Hours.

He memorably wrapped his face at the American Music Awards in November while sporting a bloodied and bruised look earlier in the year.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shocked fans with his latest look, simulating the effects of plastic surgery with a thinned nose, bloated cheekbones and a puffed-up pout.

The video features the singer accepting a trophy on stage and fans speculated online it may have been a response to his surprising Grammys snub.

Despite having one of the biggest albums of the year and one of the biggest songs in Blinding Lights, he received zero nominations in November.

The 30-year-old did not take the snub lying down.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he tweeted. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”