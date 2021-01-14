Rapper Cardi B lands first leading role in a film

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cardi B has landed her first leading film role in the comedy Assisted Living.

The chart-topping rapper will play a small-time crook who is forced to disguise herself as an elderly nursing home resident after a heist goes wrong, studio Paramount said.

Grammy winner Cardi B previously had a small role in 2019 stripper crime-drama Hustlers.

Responding to her latest role, the hip-hop star said: “Work & life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness. When you have opportunities in your hands TAKE THEM ALL!”

Paramount said: “We’re excited @IAmCardiB’s first lead movie role is WAP = Working At Paramount!”

That was a reference to WAP, Cardi B’s viral, X-rated 2020 hit.

Her lead role in Assisted Living marks another career high point for the 28-year-old Bronx-born star.

She first found fame in 2015 when she began appearing on reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, arrived in April 2018 and proved to be a massive critical and commercial success.

It spawned the singles Bodak Yellow, I Like It and Be Careful, as well as winning Cardi B the Grammy for rap album of the year.

On top of her wildly popular music, her colourful social media presence has attracted an army of devoted fans.

Cardi B is married to Migos rapper Offset and they have a daughter, two-year-old Kulture.