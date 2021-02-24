Title of upcoming Spider-Man film revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The upcoming Spider-Man film has been given the title No Way Home.

The name of the superhero movie was revealed after stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon teased fans by sharing spoof titles for the film.

They included Home Slice, Phone Home, and Home-Wrecker.

In a clip announcing the name, Holland, who is seen leaving the office of director Jon Watts, said: “They gave us a fake name again.

“I just don’t understand why he keeps doing this.”

The British actor stars as Spider-Man in the new film, while Zendaya plays MJ and Batalon stars as Peter Parker’s best friend Ned Leeds.

The film will be released in December.