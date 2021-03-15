Harry Styles secures his first Grammy with Watermelon Sugar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harry Styles won his first Grammy after Watermelon Sugar was named best pop solo performance.

The former One Direction star, 27, won ahead of a star-studded field and thanked those who worked on the track with him.

Taking to the stage at the socially distanced event at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, he said he was “very honoured” to be recognised alongside his fellow nominees.

The other nominees were Justin Bieber for Yummy, Doja Cat for Say So, Billie Eilish for Everything I Wanted, Dua Lipa for Don’t Start Now and Taylor Swift for Cardigan.

Speaking to reporters after his win, Styles thanked his fans.

He said: “I feel incredibly lucky to get to work in music and make music as my job every day and this is an incredibly sweet icing on the cake of what I get to do everyday, so thank you so much.

“And I want to thank my fans for giving me an environment to be free to make the music that I want to make and supporting me along the way over the last 10 years.

“And everyone who made this record with me and my label and my managers and everyone who supports me and everything, all of it, thank you so much.

Harry Styles won the first Grammy of his career for Watermelon Sugar (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I feel very, very lucky tonight.”

Styles was nominated three times at the event – including best pop vocal album for Fine Line and best music video for Adore You.

One Direction, who are on hiatus, have never been nominated at the US event across their five studio albums.

Styles’s win came after he kicked off the show with a rendition of Watermelon Sugar.

Known for his androgynous fashion sense, he performed wearing an open leather jacket and trouser combination with a green scarf.

Host Trevor Noah joked that “the UK is diverse” after noting that Styles is from the same country as Boris Johnson.