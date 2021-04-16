Terminator: Dark Fate star Gabriel Luna to appear in HBO’s The Last Of Us series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Terminator: Dark Fate star Gabriel Luna has joined the cast of HBO’s The Last Of Us adaptation.

Based on the popular video game series, The Last Of Us is set in a grim, post-apocalyptic US where society has collapsed following a pandemic.

HBO previously announced Game Of Thrones star Pedro Pascal will play hardened survivor Joel while British actress Bella Ramsey will appear as Ellie, the girl he is hired to smuggle out of a quarantine zone.

Luna, 38, will star as Tommy, Joel’s brother, HBO said.

Writing on Twitter, the actor said: “I love the TLOU 1 and 2. This is gonna be so cool. Thank you!”

Neil Druckmann, director of The Last Of Us video games, is serving as executive producer alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

Luna played android assassin Rev-9 in 2019 action movie Terminator: Dark Fate.

His other film credits include Bernie, Balls Out and Freeheld.