Blake Lively pays tribute to her father following his death

Blake Lively shared a tribute to her actor father following his death aged 74.

Ernie Lively enjoyed a 50-year career in showbusiness and was known for roles in The Dukes Of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch and as the father of Blake’s character in two Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants films.

He reportedly died in Los Angeles last week due to cardiac complications.

Actress Blake Lively has shared a tribute to her father following his death at the age of 74 (Ian West/PA)

Ernie’s wife and children were by his side at the time of his death, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Lively, 33, shared a tribute on her Instagram Story, posting a picture of her resting her head on her father’s shoulder while he placed his head on hers.

The Hollywood actress added a heart emoji.

Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, also shared the post.

Ernie was married to Lively’s mother, Elaine, and their other children also entered the entertainment industry.

Jason, Eric, Robyn and Lori Lively are all actors.

US actress Amber Tamblyn also appeared in the Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants films and paid tribute to Ernie on Instagram.

She wrote: “Rest In Peace, our dear wonderful Sisterhood set papa: Ernie Lively. What a funny, kind, generous soul. You will be missed but never forgotten. We love you. @blakelively I love you my sister.”