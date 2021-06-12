Selena Gomez: Impossible beauty standards have an effect on my mental health

Selena Gomez has said “impossible beauty standards” have had a negative effect on her mental health.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, the US singer said there is a “strong connection” between conversations on beauty and mental health.

Last year she launched her own make-up range called Rare Beauty.

Gomez told the magazine: “Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, [so] I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure – to change the conversation.

“My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty.

“I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way.

“There’s a strong connection between how we talk about beauty and mental health. And I think we should discuss both.”

Gomez said she is in a “good place right now”, adding: “My mental health is something I work on every day.”

She also discussed the importance of taking breaks from social media.

“At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often, when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend,” Gomez said.

“It makes a big difference with mental health.”

When asked about her own use of social media, she added: “I’m an open book for the most part, but it’s important for me to have space and time with my friends and family.

“When I’m with them, I try to be really present and just enjoy the moment.”