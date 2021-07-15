Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

‘Depressed’ Chrissy Teigen shares update amid online bullying row

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 3:36 am
Chrissy Teigen said she is depressed after being placed in the ‘cancel club’ following allegations of online bullying (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen has said she is depressed after being placed in the “cancel club” following allegations of online bullying.

The model and TV personality, once a ubiquitous presence on Twitter, has not tweeted for almost a month.

She took a social media break in May after TV personality Courtney Stodden, who is non-binary, accused her of bullying them online a decade ago.

Teigen, 35, briefly returned to Twitter in June and apologised to Stodden. In an Instagram post, Teigen has now said she feels “lost”.

Alongside a picture from her sofa, the wife of singer John Legend wrote: “Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.

“But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay.

“I’m not used to any other way!!”

Chrissy Teigen said she is depressed following her online bullying row (Ian West/PA)

Teigen, a former swimsuit model who went on to host Lip Sync Battle, described “cancel club” as fascinating, writing “I have learned a whollllle lot”.

“Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it,” she added.

Teigen said complaining about being cancelled sounds “whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong”.

She said: “It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

Teigen finished the message by saying: “All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore!

“If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.”

Teigen’s reputation took a battering after Stodden accused her of sending them messages urging them to kill themselves.

Teigen was also criticised for posts about Lindsay Lohan’s self-harming struggles.

She promised to personally apologise to anyone she targeted and described the experience as “VERY humbling”.

She later threatened to launch legal action against fashion designer Michael Costello, alleging he shared faked messages claiming to be from her.

