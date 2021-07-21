Kanye West shares imminent release date for new album Donda

Kanye West has revealed his new album – titled Donda after his late mother – will arrive on Friday.

The superstar rapper announced the news with a Beats by Dre advert during the NBA Finals.

It featured US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who made headlines after missing out on the Olympics following a failed drug test for marijuana.

.@itskerrii doesn't need you to let her do anything. Scored and edited by @kanyewestFeatured track is “No Child Left Behind”DONDA is officially out in 48 hours! ⏲ pic.twitter.com/9eZN6XJM41 — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) July 21, 2021

The song No Child Left Behind played during the advert and the track will appear on Donda, set for release on July 23.

“He’s done miracles on me,” billionaire fashion designer West, 44, sings repeatedly on the track.

The advert, scored and edited by West, states: “Live your truth.”

Donda will have its global premiere on Thursday at a sold-out listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, which will be live-streamed globally by Apple.

Donda is West’s 10th solo album and the follow-up to 2019’s gospel-inspired Jesus Is King.

Rumours of the album’s imminent release surfaced over the weekend after web personality Justin Laboy said West had played the record for him and basketball star Kevin Durant in Las Vegas.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

He tweeted: “Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless.”

Laboy added: “The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”

West promised the album was just days away in July last year, soon before running a failed presidential bid.

His estranged wife Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.