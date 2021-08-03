Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Queer Eye star Tan France welcomes son with husband Rob

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 10:54 am
Queer Eye star Tan France has announced the birth of his first son with husband Rob. (PA)

The stylist and fashion designer, 38, explained that their son Ismail, who was born through surrogacy, was seven weeks premature and had spent the last three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

TV star France wrote on Instagram: “Give our son a warm welcome.

“Ismail France, born July 10th.

“He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks.

“But, today, we finally got to bring him home.

“We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

“Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Rob, who is an artist, shared the same photo along with an illustration of the baby boy with the caption “my two loves” and a string of heart and crying emojis.

The couple announced they were having a child back in April sharing a photo of an ultrasound image photoshopped onto Tan’s body with the caption “WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.”

Their fellow Queer Eye co-stars were among the people offering congratulations, with Antoni Porowski commenting on their Instagram post that he was “overjoyed for you tannay” with a heart emoji.

Interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk added “so so happy for you love. He is simply perfect and your growing little family gives me so much happiness and joy. Love you all so much and can’t wait to meet little Ismail.”

Queer Eye
Tan France is the fashion expert within the Fab Five on the reality TV series Queer Eye (Christopher Smith/Netflix)

Other friends and famous faces also offered their congratulations, including Alexa Chung, who commented: “Love you, congratulations! So happy for you both! 🙂 xxx.”

Friends star Courteney Cox also wrote “Yes Ismail!!” with heart emojis, and model Gigi Hadid added “DADDIESSSSSS”.

American singer and actress Mandy Moore commented: “Congrats to you and your family!! Welcome to the best club!!! Xoxoxo”, while Irish Actress Nicola Coughlan also added: “Congratulations Tan and Rob how brilliant.”

