Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Netflix to follow ‘civilian’ space mission in new documentary

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 6:27 pm
The series will be the streaming giant’s first programme to cover an event in near real-time (Nick Ansell/PA)
Netflix is to create a new series documenting a space trip.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space is Netflix’s first documentary “to cover an event in near real-time”, the streaming giant said in a tweet.

It will show four “civilians” completing a three-day trip orbiting the Earth, it added.

“This September, four civilians will launch into space for a three-day trip orbiting Earth,” Netflix tweeted.

The five-part programme will show the lead up to the launch and the mission itself.

The series is being created by the makers of basketball documentary, The Last Dance.

The series will launch on Netflix in September.

