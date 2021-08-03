Netflix to follow ‘civilian’ space mission in new documentary

Netflix is to create a new series documenting a space trip.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space is Netflix’s first documentary “to cover an event in near real-time”, the streaming giant said in a tweet.

It will show four “civilians” completing a three-day trip orbiting the Earth, it added.

The five-part programme will show the lead up to the launch and the mission itself.

The series is being created by the makers of basketball documentary, The Last Dance.

The series will launch on Netflix in September.