Judge denies Britney Spears request to bring forward hearing on father’s role

A judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to bring forward a hearing which could see the suspension of her father from her conservatorship.

Mathew S Rosengart, the pop star’s new lawyer, requested an emergency hearing last week to review the status of Jamie Spears.

Mr Spears oversees his 39-year-old daughter’s finances, despite her repeated calls for him to be ousted from the role.

Britney Spears’ legal team had asked a judge to bring forward a hearing in which her father could be suspended from her conservatorship (Yui Mok/PA)

However, a one-page court filing in Los Angeles shows judge Brenda Penny denied the request to bring forward the hearing, meaning the potential suspension will be heard on September 29.

Spears’ life and career have been controlled by the court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

Mr Rosengart was formally announced as the singer’s new lawyer in July after she made a series of explosive claims against the complex legal arrangement that oversees her life.

She described the conservatorship as “abusive” during a June 23 hearing.

Mr Spears’ legal team hit back at Mr Rosengart’s request to have him removed from his role, arguing there are “no grounds whatsoever” to do so.

Mr Rosengart “does not (and cannot) specify what the wrongdoing is” to prompt such a suspension, according to a recent court filing.

Mr Spears, 69, stepped down from overseeing his daughter’s person in 2019, citing ill health.

He was replaced on what remains a temporary basis by court-appointed professional Jodi Montgomery.

However, the two have recently clashed over their respective roles.

After it was confirmed the hearing would not be brought forward, Spears took to Instagram to tell fans they “only know half” of what is going on.

Alongside a video of a fan with a #FreeBritney flag, she wrote: “Geez look at that flag !!!! I was like “My flag up over the American Flag !?!?” … Yes … I’m tooting my own horn .. is that bad ????? I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY … you only know half of it !!!!

“And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day.”

Spears, who has become increasingly vocal on social media, returned to Instagram to say she would be posting less frequently due to how her comments were reported.

She wrote: “Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on !!!!”

Spears shared the message alongside a video of avocado toast being made.

She added: “Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA !!!!”