Wednesday, August 11th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 performances over Covid concerns

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:30 pm
Singer Stevie Nicks has cancelled her planned 2021 performances due to concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the US (Greg Allen/PA)
Singer Stevie Nicks has cancelled her planned 2021 performances due to concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the US.

Infections are spiking across the country as the Delta variant spreads and for the first time since February, America is averaging more than 100,000 new cases a day.

Fleetwood Mac star Nicks, 73, had been due to perform in Colorado, California and Texas later this year but will no longer appear.

Nicks said while she is vaccinated, she must be “extremely cautious” over the rising cases.

In a statement shared online, she wrote: “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.

“I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Following Nicks’s announcement, the Austin City Limits Music Festival, where she was due to perform in October, said it would be sharing an update soon.

The BottleRock Napa Valley festival said singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton would be replacing Nicks as a headliner in September.

Nicks had been set to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in October but that was cancelled due to a rise in Covid cases.

